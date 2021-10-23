First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,503.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,075.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,938.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.