First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $485.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

