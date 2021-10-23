First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

