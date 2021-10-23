First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.89.

Shares of SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day moving average is $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.