First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.