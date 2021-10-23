First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $49.91. 1,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

