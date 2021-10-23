First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.3% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 664,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. 158,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

