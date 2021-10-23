First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.