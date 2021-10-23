First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

