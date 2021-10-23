First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

