First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FWBI opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

