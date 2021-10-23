Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 91.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

