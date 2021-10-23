Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Five Point by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 23.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 50.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FPH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

