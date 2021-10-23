Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Flowserve worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

