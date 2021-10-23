Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Evolent Health worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 104,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

