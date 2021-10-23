Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $44,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.