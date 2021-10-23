Fmr LLC Has $49.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $49,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

