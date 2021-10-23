Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,293 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $48,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

