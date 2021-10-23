Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.42% of Ituran Location and Control worth $47,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $605.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

