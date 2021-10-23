Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FNX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £149.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.92. Fonix Mobile has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.16.

Get Fonix Mobile alerts:

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.