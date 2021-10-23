Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:FNX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £149.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.92. Fonix Mobile has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.16.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
