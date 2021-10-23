Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

