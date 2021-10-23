Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.16. 58,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

