Frax Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.71 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $349.21 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

