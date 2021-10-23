Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Argus

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by Argus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

