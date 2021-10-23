Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $821.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

