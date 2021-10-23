Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $290.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.