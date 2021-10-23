Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $144.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

