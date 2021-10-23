Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

