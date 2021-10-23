Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 291 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

