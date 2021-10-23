Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

