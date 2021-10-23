Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $156,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.88 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). As a group, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

