Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.92.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

