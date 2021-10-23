Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 29.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,938,000 after acquiring an additional 307,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The AZEK by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.84 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

