Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,695,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 146,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 901,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

