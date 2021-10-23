Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 996,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

