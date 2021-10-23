FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 4.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 327,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,968,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

