FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 4.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 327,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,968,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 4.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
