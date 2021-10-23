Future (LON:FUTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,506 ($45.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,727 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,132.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

