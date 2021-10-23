FY2021 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.