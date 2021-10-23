FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $183.93 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $119.26 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

