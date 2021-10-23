FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $26.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

ANTM stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $435.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

