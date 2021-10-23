FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

BERY opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.