FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

