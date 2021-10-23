FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Increased by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

