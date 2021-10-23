FY2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered by William Blair

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

