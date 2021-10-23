FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

NYSE COO opened at $417.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.45. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.