FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $13.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $737.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $17.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.44 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $665.46.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

