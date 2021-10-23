FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Issued By Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

NYSE SI opened at $145.92 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $1,465,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,720,413. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

