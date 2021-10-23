FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

