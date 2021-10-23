FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

