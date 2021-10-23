FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Decreased by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.91) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

