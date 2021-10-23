FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

PLUG opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after acquiring an additional 421,265 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

